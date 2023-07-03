Want to cool off this summer, but don't have a pool? Now you can rent one in South Florida

It is officially summer in South Florida and so far it's been a hot one.

If you have a pool at home, you have the chance to take a refreshing dip when temperatures reach record highs, but if you don't, you may just be able to rent one for the day.

This summer, South Floridians can either rent a local pool by the hour and cool down or make some extra cash by renting out their own.

Jose Sisto and his wife Marlene, have been earning some extra bucks by renting out their pool and told NBC6 they have been making upward of $1,000.

"I would say a little bit more than a thousand on average," Sisto said. "A month a little bit more than that, a pretty good month it could be a little bit more than $3,000."

To get his house ready, he fixed up his outdoor bathroom and made sure to provide things like a barbecue and seating.

Sisto told NBC6 he gets most of his pool bookings through the online platform, Swimply.

"We have a little over 10,000 properties on the platform in Miami itself," said Swimply Founder and CEO Bunim Laskin. "We have around 400 locations and Miami in general has been one of our fastest growing markets."

But Swimply isn't the only player in town.

Other sites like Giggster and Peerspace also let you search for spaces to rent.

John White told NBC6 he used Giggster to find the perfect backyard pool for his son's birthday.

"We found a place in Fort Lauderdale which was a great atmosphere," White said. "The owner of the house was there and everything really worked."

White said he enjoyed it so much, he's looking to book more private backyards for other events.

If you're looking to host, Sisto recommends that you focus on the renter experience and prep your house accordingly.

"Try to provide a pretty good experience for users," Sisto said. "You don’t have to have the best pool in the world because this pool is not the best, but the whole experience has been really well accepted by users."

Swimply and other sites encourage prospective hosts to look at their local regulations and even their HOA rules before they decide to list their spaces because every city and county has different rules.