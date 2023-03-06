Want to Earn an NFL Salary as an Influencer? Here Are the Numbers You Need

If you want to score a touchdown on the internet when it comes to raking in the dough, becoming a social media star is one way to do it.

There are about 4.8 billion social media users — and quite a few of them have become online celebrities with big followings and major paydays on popular apps including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

But can you make as much money on social media as your favorite player? It’s possible, but it's going to take a lot of views.

What are the average salaries of an NFL player?

Gambling.com listed the average player salaries for all 32 NFL teams. Here are the top six:

Kansas City Chiefs - $5.8 million Miami Dolphins - $5.3 million Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $5.2 million New Orleans Saints - $5.1 million Jacksonville Jaguars - $4.8 million Buffalo Bills - $4.7 million

If you're a social media personality and you want to earn the same average salary as a Dolphins player, you need views — billions of views.

How many views are needed to earn millions?

On YouTube, you'll need more than 1.2 billion views a year to equal the $5.3 million salary of a Dolphins player.

On TikTok, that number soars to more than 14 billion video views.

And on Instagram, you'll need more than 16,000 sponsored posts every year.

How many followers do I need to be considered an influencer?

In order to become profitable as an influencer, there are some minimum requirements.