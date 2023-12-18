news

Want to get a phone for your child? A new online tool tests their readiness

AT&T worked with pediatricians from the American Academy of Pediatrics to create an online test that is aimed at helping parents determine whether their children are ready for their first smartphone.

Christmas is a week away, and you can bet that a new cell phone is at the top of many kids’ wish lists.

But how old should a child be when they get that first cell phone?

The quiz has 10 questions focused on the needs of the child and their responsibility level.

NBC6 Meteorologist Adam Berg and his young son, David, took the test. The 9-year- old has begged his dad for a cellphone since his older sister Sophia has one.

“This is saying you're not quite ready. And, I give a AT&T a lot of credit because I bet you AT&T wants us to be ready,” Adam said after reading the results of the test.

Adam adds that the test validates how he initially felt about getting his son his first phone.

If the quiz determines your child is not ready for a cellphone, you’ll get tips and advice on what to do before taking the test again.

“You could sit down with your child and say, ‘look, here's why you're not ready for a phone’, kind of show them where they need to improve or what they need to work on maturity wise,” said Enrique Niggemann, Director of Sales for AT&T.

If you want to test your child readiness for a cellphone, take the online quiz here.

