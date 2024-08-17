Miami Beach

Wanted felon who held Miami Beach commissioner at gunpoint arrested again after Walgreens theft

Christopher Pitre was arrested in Miami Beach Saturday after an employee told officers that he left without paying for merchandise.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A repeat-burglar who escaped Miami-Dade Corrections custody has been arrested again after he stole from a Walgreens store, according to Miami Beach Police.

Pitre is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history who is accused of holding Miami Beach City Commissioner Joe Magazine at gunpoint in a parking garage earlier this year.

Pitre had been wanted for removing his ankle monitor and escaping a treatment facility on Tuesday.

Pitre was arrested back in April for over a dozen charges, including burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police believe the 35-year-old is responsible for multiple burglaries, thefts and other crimes in Miami Beach.

RAW: Surveillance video shows the encounter between Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine and an alleged burglary suspect.

Back in April, police said Pitre held Commissioner Magazine at gunpoint at a parking garage in an incident that was captured by surveillance cameras.

Magazine said he was walking to his car and opened the door to find a man sleeping inside – that man then pointed a gun at him.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Christopher Pitre

He is facing a list of charges for this latest crime, including retail theft and resisting an officer without violence.

