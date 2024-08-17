Wanted felon who held Miami Beach commissioner at gunpoint arrested again after Walgreens theft

A repeat-burglar who escaped Miami-Dade Corrections custody has been arrested again after he stole from a Walgreens store, according to Miami Beach Police.

Christopher Pitre was arrested in Miami Beach Saturday after an employee told officers that he left without paying for merchandise.

Pitre is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history who is accused of holding Miami Beach City Commissioner Joe Magazine at gunpoint in a parking garage earlier this year.

Pitre had been wanted for removing his ankle monitor and escaping a treatment facility on Tuesday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Pitre was arrested back in April for over a dozen charges, including burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police believe the 35-year-old is responsible for multiple burglaries, thefts and other crimes in Miami Beach.

RAW: Surveillance video shows the encounter between Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine and an alleged burglary suspect.

Back in April, police said Pitre held Commissioner Magazine at gunpoint at a parking garage in an incident that was captured by surveillance cameras.

Magazine said he was walking to his car and opened the door to find a man sleeping inside – that man then pointed a gun at him.

Miami-Dade Corrections Christopher Pitre

He is facing a list of charges for this latest crime, including retail theft and resisting an officer without violence.