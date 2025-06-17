Authorities are looking for a woman who they say strut out of an Ulta Beauty store after committing credit card fraud to make a hefty purchase in St. Lucie County.

Cameras caught the woman, who is not yet identified, walking out of the store on May 26 with $1,681.64 worth of cosmetic products after paying with someone else's credit card.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The suspect was "ready to slay in a big fancy hat, oversized sunglasses, carrying out two giant bags like she’s starring in a Pretty Woman sequel called 'Pretty Woman: The Credit Card Fraud Chronicles,'" the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The woman is described as white with dark hair and a slim build, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings, black flip flops, a black purse, and a tan hat.

"If you recognize this makeup mogul on the run, do the right thing" and turn her in, the post continues.

The sheriff's office urges anyone who recognizes the woman to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477)—before "she hits Sephora next."