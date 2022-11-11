first alert weather

Warm and Humid Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Cooler Weekend

A weak front pushes through during the second half of the weekend and you'll notice some subtle changes Sunday into Monday

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

South Florida will see quite the change in the weather throughout the weekend thanks to the arrival of the latest front to move across the area.

Nicole is gone and our winds are much lighter, but the coast is still agitated. Look for a high risk of rip currents again Friday with coastal flood advisories to boot.

Isolated saltwater flooding will be most noticeable later in the morning and again during the evening around high tide. Otherwise, expect a warm and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms.

Highs will be well above average, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday will be about the same.

A weak front pushes through during the second half of the weekend and you'll notice some subtle changes Sunday into Monday. You'll notice more widespread 60s in the morning with highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity will be down a little as well.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
