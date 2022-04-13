Warm, Breezy Wednesday in South Florida Before Stormy Weather Returns

It's beginning to feel a lot like summertime in the middle of April across South Florida - and it will feel even more like that in the coming days with an increase in storm chances.

We are tracking another breezy day Wednesday with temperatures and humidity creeping up as well. Look for a high risk of rip currents and higher than normal seas as winds gust to 20 mph and above.

Morning mid-70s will quickly turn into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Winds will finally take a dive Thursday and Friday, but rain chances bounce. Scattered showers and storms will impact at least half of us each day. We will see more in the way of morning mid-70s as afternoon highs push into the mid to upper 80s. The added humidity will push feels like temperatures well into the 90s.

Rain chances will dip a little as we head into Easter Weekend. Rain chances will be running at about 30%. Temperatures and humidity remain on the high side.