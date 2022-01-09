Warm, Cloudy Sunday Ahead of Dry, Chilly Week in South Florida

While Saturday was a wet day for Miami-Dade and a mainly dry day up in Broward County, Sunday looks to be unsettled across the entire area with a high around 80°.

Expect mostly cloudy skies, higher humidity and on-and-off, light, quick-moving showers on a strong, easterly wind.

There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach and a Small Craft Advisory for boaters until 1 p.m.

Expect more rain Monday afternoon into Monday night as a cold front pushes through early Tuesday morning. Showers will hold on all day Tuesday, even as the cooler, drier air filters in.

Wednesday into the weekend will be sunny with the driest air since last winter and the chilliest air of 2022 so far with mid-50s by Friday morning in Miami.