South Florida

Warm, Comfortable Temps, Humidity in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

We are locked into a pleasant pattern with high pressure right on top of us.

Morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon low-80s are on tap again Monday.

Those afternoon temperatures are above average, but the humidity is still reasonable and that goes a long way.

High pressure will slide east this week and that will bring south-easterly and southerly winds our way. Look for the humidity and temperatures to rise a bit as the week progresses.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day look rain-free, but those of you looking for a cold front may have to wait until the new year. 

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBrowardWeather
