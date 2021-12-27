Warm, Comfortable Temps, Humidity in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low

We are locked into a pleasant pattern with high pressure right on top of us.

Morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon low-80s are on tap again Monday.

Those afternoon temperatures are above average, but the humidity is still reasonable and that goes a long way.

High pressure will slide east this week and that will bring south-easterly and southerly winds our way. Look for the humidity and temperatures to rise a bit as the week progresses.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day look rain-free, but those of you looking for a cold front may have to wait until the new year.