first alert weather

Warm, Drier Thanksgiving Across South Florida Before Next Front Arrives

A very weak front looks poised to limp through our backyard early Monday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday much drier than the start of the week, but the temperatures will not be giving the area much of a break.

We are locked into a warm and slightly humid pattern right though the holiday weekend. Morning temperatures will drift into the low 70s with afternoon highs in the 85-86 degree range.

Winds will remain light and rain chances low.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A very weak front looks poised to limp through our backyard early Monday. Highs may only take a 2-3 degree hit. Those of you looking for something a little more refreshing will have to wait a little longer.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us