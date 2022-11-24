Warm, Drier Thanksgiving Across South Florida Before Next Front Arrives

South Florida will be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday much drier than the start of the week, but the temperatures will not be giving the area much of a break.

We are locked into a warm and slightly humid pattern right though the holiday weekend. Morning temperatures will drift into the low 70s with afternoon highs in the 85-86 degree range.

Winds will remain light and rain chances low.

A very weak front looks poised to limp through our backyard early Monday. Highs may only take a 2-3 degree hit. Those of you looking for something a little more refreshing will have to wait a little longer.