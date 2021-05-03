Warm, Dry Monday Across South Florida Before Latest Front Brings Rain Relief

South Florida is going to start the work week off feeling more like the middle of summer while waiting for some needed wet weather in the coming days.

It's feeling more like June or July as Monday morning temperatures were in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is high as well.

The positive spin? Well, there is a breeze coming in from the south-southeast. Monday afternoon highs will hit the upper 80s with feels like temperatures easily eclipsing the mid-90s - so, find your cool spot.

As for that rain, the chances remain low again Tuesday but slowly creep up by late in the week as a front approaches. Look for highs to drop from the upper 80s Friday to the mid-80s this weekend. Humidity will take a bit of a dive as well, so take advantage as these cold fronts will be harder to find moving forward.

In other news, we are still battling that wildfire just south of Homestead. The lack of rain for South Florida is beginning to take its toll. Parts of South Florida are under a moderate drought and many airport locations would need 5-6" of rain all at once to break the drought. Clearly, we need some rain.