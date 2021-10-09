South Florida

Warm, Dry, Morning Saturday as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Day

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning on heading outside this Saturday, NBC 6 recommends you do so earlier in the morning, and pack an umbrella for the afternoon.

Saturday will begin with dry weather, and with a drop in humidity, the first half of the day should actually be very nice.

Scattered storms will pop up by 2 p.m. with widespread storms by 4 .p.m.

The storms will gradually taper off through the evening, but be stubborn for sure. Expect a high of 87° with feels-like temps closer to about 95°.

Sunday will a brighter, but still unsettled day with afternoon rain chances down to 40%.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
