Warm, Dry, Sunny Temps Monday as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Work Week

It is going to be a great start to your work week with clear skies and warm temperatures Monday.

We are looking at a mostly dry start to your week with a slight beach breeze.

Highs are typical for this time of the year, topping out in the upper-80s.

We are looking at dry weather continuing for the next couple of days or so before deeper moisture works in by late week. Highs will stay locked into the upper-80s.

Rain chances continue to rise as we go into the weekend. A front will stall just north of us and 60-70% of us could easily see rain.

Highs will be a touch cooler, topping out in the mid-upper-80s.

