Warm, Dry Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

If you're looking for some relief from the warm and dry weather across South Florida, you may have to wait until the later part of this weekend.

The fair weather continues for South Florida with warm temperatures in the low 80s and dry skies with plenty of sunshine. An onshore breeze will remain Thursday before weakening by Friday.

We keep it quiet, warm and mostly dry through the beginning half of the weekend before only a slight chance of showers on Sunday ahead of a weak front that works into the area by Monday.

That front will only bring a minor cool down for our temperatures with early morning temps into the mid-60s by Monday morning and highs into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.