Warm End to 2021 Across South Florida Before Cooler Start to New Year

The countdown is on to the end of 2021 across South Florida - and the area will be attempting to beat the heat before cooler weather arrives to start 2022.

We continue to deal with warm and humid conditions as you can look for highs again on Friday to hit the mid-80s, close to ten degrees above average.

Heading to the water sounds like a great idea as winds are light. Seas are running low and we have no issues with rip currents.

This warm and humid stretch lingers into the first weekend of 2022.

The first front of 2022 hit on Monday and look for morning temperatures to return to the mid-60s with afternoon highs in the 70s. The humidity will retreat as well.