Warm Friday Across South Florida Before Latest Front Brings Cooler Weekend

South Florida will end the work week with temperatures slightly higher than normal, but that all could be changing this weekend thanks to the arrival of the next front moving across the area.

We are locked into this warm, breezy and humid pattern with pretty much all of South Florida starting the day Friday in the 70s. A typical low for Miami this time of the year is 63 degrees.

We will parlay the warm morning with a warm afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s with humidity. The breezy conditions will unfortunately keep the rip currents around too.

Look for another warm and humid day Saturday with a few scattered showers too. A front will push through Saturday evening and you'll feel the difference Sunday as highs struggle to get out of the mid-70s with dropping humidity.

The coolest air will settle in early next week with morning temperatures firmly in the mid-50s. Highs will stay stuck in the mid-70s...a hair below average for this time of the year.