Warm Friday, Start to Weekend in South Florida Before Next Front's Arrival

You will need something cool to drink Friday with warm temperatures across South Florida to end the work week.

We are firmly locked into a warm and humid pattern with morning 70s and afternoon mid-80s expected for your Friday. In fact, feels like temperatures could eclipse 90 degrees.

If you are heading to the beach, just keep in mind it looks like one more day of rip currents before things settle down a bit Saturday. Boating conditions have already improved dramatically with seas only running about two feet.

Our next front will push in Saturday afternoon, bringing with it some scattered showers and a storm. Morning 70s and afternoon 80s on Saturday will turn into morning 60s and afternoon 70s Sunday. Just a subtle drop in temps and humidity.

Breezy and warm conditions are in play next week with no real rain chances.

