Warm Halloween Across South Florida With Slight Rain Chance in Forecast

If you're sending your kids out for trick or treating across South Florida on Halloween, you may hope someone gives them an umbrella as rain chances remain in the First Alert forecast.

Monday morning there have been scattered showers around the area with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. The chance for rain lingers with a mix of sunshine and quick passing showers; highs reach into the mid and upper 80s.

Tonight, again a chance for rain is possible but won’t ruin the evening for Halloween activities. Lows fall into the mid 70s.

Midweek, a cold front attempts to move through. This won’t drop temps significantly but will bring in more dry air on the backside. The noticeable difference will be the drop in humidity by the end of the week.