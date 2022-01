2022 begins as 2021 ended…warm, humid, breezy but sunny and rain free.

Expect highs in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday with feels-like temps in the 90s.

A cold front will bring a few isolated showers Monday and slightly cooler, much drier air for Monday and Tuesday before humidity starts to pop again by mid week.