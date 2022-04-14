Warm, Humid Thursday in South Florida With Storm Chances Increasing

South Florida will be feeling the heat to end the work week with an increased chance of showers sticking around in your First Alert forecast.

Look for morning mid-70s and afternoon mid-80s for your Thursday. Rain chances will pick up as well by midday with the best chance for showers and storms inland from the coast.

We will keep rain chances on the high side into Friday with slightly lower chances Saturday and even lower for your Easter Sunday. Morning 70s and afternoon mid-80s will continue with humidity.

Showers and storms will work back into the forecast Monday and Tuesday as a brand new front arrives. We will see gusty winds both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-80s.