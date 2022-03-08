Warm, Humid Tuesday Across South Florida With Temperatures Rising

Grab a cool drink and some kind of shade Tuesday with South Florida feeling warmer and humid than usual for this time of the year.

Look for mid-70s early Tuesday followed by afternoon mid-80s. Southeast winds will keep the humidity high as feels like temperature approach 90 degrees.

The same breeze will keep a high risk of rip currents in play at our area beaches. The forecast looks pretty consistent all week long.

Look for changes this weekend as a new front works in. This front will arrive late in the day Saturday and bring some showers. Sunday and early next week look amazing with morning 60s and afternoon 70s.

