Warm Monday Across South Florida Before Next Front Brings Drop in Temperatures

South Florida will start off the work week quite warm, but the higher temps will not be sticking around thanks to the arrival of the next cold front across the area.

A cold front is arriving Monday to bring a brief break to the heat and humidity. It’s a muggy start to the day and temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s before the more comfortable condition arrive later tonight.

Morning temperatures have been in the low 70s and this afternoon, we’ll reach for 84 degrees. Scattered storms start working in by the second half of the afternoon and should continue moving south through the evening hours. There could be a few heavy downpours through rush hour tonight.

Tonight, the wind shifts and picks up. This will usher in the comfortable and clear conditions for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We heat back up on Wednesday under the warm front and highs return to the mid-80s.

Thursday, the stronger front comes through. This will bring a better chance for a passing storm with highs near 80 degrees. By the end of the day, the lows fall back into the 50s by Friday morning.

The chilly mornings in the 50s & 60s but warm afternoons in the 70s will be the feature of the weekend forecast with lots of sunshine.