Warm Monday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Drop by End of Week

As the calendar reads 2023, the new year will bring warmer temperatures across South Florida on Monday before some welcomed relief could be coming.

Broward County is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Monday. There have been patchy pockets of fog around but definitely not as foggy as Sunday morning.

We are starting out in the low 70s with mostly clear skies and a calm wind. This afternoon we’ll have an abundance of sunshine with highs returning to the mid-80s.

Tonight, another calm evening is expected with lows falling through the 70s under mostly clear skies.

We remain in this above normal stretch through the end of the week. A front will arrive by Thursday with scattered showers returning but we should clear out quickly by Friday. Cooler and more comfortable conditions will be left to round out the week and head into the weekend. Highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 60s.