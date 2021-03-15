Warm Monday Across South Florida With Above Average Temperatures Likely

After a warmer weekend across the area, South Florida will still be feeling the heat to start Monday and continue that trend for much of the work week.

Specifically for Monday, expect mostly sunny skies along with light winds and highs in the low to mid-80s. Spring breakers should be just fine at the beach with low seas and a low risk of rip currents.

We will stay dry this week, but look for winds and temperatures to build a little more by the middle and end of the week. Highs will be in the mid-80s with winds gusting above 20 mph.

A front will bring a few showers Friday into Saturday along with a temperature and humidity drop. Temperatures will go from morning 70s and afternoon 80s to morning 60s and afternoon 70s. Take advantage as summer is literally right around the corner.