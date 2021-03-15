first alert weather

Warm Monday Across South Florida With Above Average Temperatures Likely

We will stay dry this week, but look for winds and temperatures to build a little more by the middle and end of the week

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a warmer weekend across the area, South Florida will still be feeling the heat to start Monday and continue that trend for much of the work week.

Specifically for Monday, expect mostly sunny skies along with light winds and highs in the low to mid-80s. Spring breakers should be just fine at the beach with low seas and a low risk of rip currents.

Local

News You Should Know 51 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Miami to Name New Police Chief, Spring Break Brings Crowds to Local Beaches

Miami-Dade 9 hours ago

Crash Pins Truck Underneath 18-Wheeler in SW Miami-Dade

We will stay dry this week, but look for winds and temperatures to build a little more by the middle and end of the week. Highs will be in the mid-80s with winds gusting above 20 mph. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A front will bring a few showers Friday into Saturday along with a temperature and humidity drop. Temperatures will go from morning 70s and afternoon 80s to morning 60s and afternoon 70s. Take advantage as summer is literally right around the corner.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us