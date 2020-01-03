Muggy Friday as Latest Front Brings Weekend Rain, Cooler Temps to Area

South Florida will need to keep those umbrellas handy for the start of the weekend - and sweaters around for the second part as another cold front arrives in the area.

Warm and muggy temperatures arrive Friday with a gusty beach breeze too, but don’t expect any rain as highs push into the mid-80s and feels like temps could eclipse 90.

A cold front will push through late Saturday, bringing a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms that may hold off to early evening. Highs will once again push into the mid-80s.

The cold front will bring a big drop in temps Saturday night as lows are forecast to hit the mid-50s with a gusty north wind will keep highs on the cool side too as we may not even hit 70 Sunday afternoon.

Look for another night of 50s Sunday night as highs should ease back into the 70s Monday afternoon.