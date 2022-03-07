Warm, Muggy Monday Across South Florida Before Arrival of Next Front

South Florida will be feeling nothing like spring for the start of the upcoming work week before some relief could be coming in time for next weekend.

Our warm and breezy pattern continues with morning 70s and afternoon mid-80s on tap Monday. This persistent wind is keeping our small craft advisory in play and the rip current risk is still running high at our area beaches.

We are tracking a few morning showers too and then we will be in the clear.

Winds will remain on the breezy side for the balance of the week. This may keep things tricky out on the water and at the beaches. With temperatures remaining quite warm with morning 70s and afternoon mid-80s, it's too bad the water isn't going to be inviting.

We are tracking a cold front this weekend. Saturday looks warm with rain possible. Sunday looks refreshing with morning 60s and afternoon 70s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.