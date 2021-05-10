first alert weather

Warm, Muggy Monday Across South Florida With Storm Chances Throughout Week

Rain chances rise by the middle and later part of the week as a front gets a little closer

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is going to go from needing a cool drink to needing an umbrella thanks to the latest front expected to increase storm chances during the work week.

It's warm and muggy all over again Monday as winds have switched back to the southeast. In fact, morning upper 70s and low 80s may in fact break some records.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 56 mins ago

6 Things to Know: New Vaccine Site at Major Travel Hub, Chaos After Aventura Mall Shooting

Fort Lauderdale 11 hours ago

Hundreds Come Out for the Return of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Highs will warm to the upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the mid-90s. Look for just isolated showers and a storm early Monday with most of the action west of us later in the day. Tuesday looks very similar.

Rain chances rise by the middle and later part of the week as a front gets a little closer. Highs may return to the 90s as well.

This front will bring slightly cooler weather and lower rain chances by the weekend. We are going for highs in the mid-80s with only a 20-30% chance for rain.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us