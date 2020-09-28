Warm, Muggy Monday in South Florida With Rain Chances Increasing by Mid-Week

South Florida residents may need to reach for something cold to drink Monday with warm temperatures across the area - but a slight drop could be coming in a few days thanks to the latest front arriving in the area.

The area is looking at a very warm and muggy start to the work week with a few showers and storms too. Look for highs in the upper 80s with a few additional storms, just inland from the coast.

Storm chances rise to 40% Tuesday and then 60% Wednesday as our next front drifts into South Florida. It won't bring major heat relief, but highs will dip to the mid-80s with lower humidity Thursday.

Storms return late week as our front stalls across the area. Highs remain in the mid-80s.