first alert weather

Warm, Muggy Monday in South Florida With Rain Chances Increasing by Mid-Week

Storm chances rise to 40% Tuesday and then 60% Wednesday as our next front drifts into South Florida

Shoppers carrying bags wear protective masks in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Photographer: Jayme Gershen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Florida residents may need to reach for something cold to drink Monday with warm temperatures across the area - but a slight drop could be coming in a few days thanks to the latest front arriving in the area.

The area is looking at a very warm and muggy start to the work week with a few showers and storms too. Look for highs in the upper 80s with a few additional storms, just inland from the coast.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Showdown Over School Reopening Date, Miami Heat Back in NBA Finals

Florida 3 hours ago

Woman Stabs Boyfriend Near Orlando, Dies After Being Hit by Truck: Police

Storm chances rise to 40% Tuesday and then 60% Wednesday as our next front drifts into South Florida. It won't bring major heat relief, but highs will dip to the mid-80s with lower humidity Thursday.

Storms return late week as our front stalls across the area. Highs remain in the mid-80s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us