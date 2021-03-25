Warm, Muggy Thursday Across South Florida With No Rain Relief in Forecast

The calendar may say March, but South Florida will feel more like the summer on Thursday with hot temperatures and humidity sticking around through the weekend.

Winds have turned to the southeast and temperatures and humidity have pushed much higher. In fact, much of South Florida is running 15 or more degrees warmer Thursday morning versus Wednesday morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gone are those morning 50s and 60s. We stay rain free as afternoon highs hit the mid-80s. Feels like temperatures will take us above 90.

The increase in winds are keeping a moderate risk of rip currents in play at the beaches and a moderate chop on Biscayne Bay. Small craft should use caution.

The forecast remains quite similar into the weekend and early next week. We are certainly getting a taste of early summer.