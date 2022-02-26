Warm Pattern Continues Sunday in South Florida, Isolated Showers Possible

A warm and delightful pattern will continue into the second half of the weekend as highs peak, again, in the lower 80s.

While much of the day will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds, an isolated late-afternoon and early-evening shower cannot be ruled out, especially inland.

Consistent sky conditions and temperatures will remain in place for the week ahead as morning lows dip into the upper 60s before rebounding in the lower 80s each afternoon.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, the pattern is mainly dry for several more days, leading into the first weekend of March.

