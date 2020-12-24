Warm, Stormy Christmas Eve Across South Florida Before Front Brings Cold Weather Blast

'Twas the day before Christmas - and across South Florida, warm temperatures and rain stick around Thursday before the big day arrives with a blast of much colder weather.

South Florida is in for a warm Christmas Eve with highs landing into the mid-80s. The record high for this date in Miami is 86°. A few stray showers will be possible through the day before a front arrives late in the evening and brings a better rain chance after 10 p.m.

That front will give folks north of Alligator Alley a chance to see some stronger storms by the afternoon. Behind the front, cool air filters in fast.

Christmas morning temperatures will be in the mid-50s with afternoon temperatures struggling to get into the 60s. It gets even colder Saturday morning with most in the 40s, but a few in the upper 30s.

By the end of the weekend, temperatures return to normal with low rain chances for early next week.