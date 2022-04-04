Warm, Stormy Start to Work Week Across South Florida

The start of the work week in South Florida will be both warm and quite wet with storm chances picking up Monday across the area.

Most of your morning looks smooth, but a nearby front will trigger yet another round of showers and storms late in the morning and afternoon. With a little more of an east wind, the bulk of the showers and storms will start pushing out across the western suburbs later in the day.

Coastal areas could see some action earlier in the day. We saw a few of these storms turn severe Sunday and we could see one or two of these storms turn severe again Monday afternoon. The small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and localized flooding is a possibility.

The front will dissipate and lift north Tuesday and this should lower our rain chances. We stay very warm and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs pushing the upper 80s.

A new front rolls in late this week and brings a few storms our way. The best chances of rain will target Friday, but hang in there as much cooler weather pushes in this weekend. In fact, we could see a few 50s in the morning with highs in the 70s.