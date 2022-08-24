Warm, Stormy Wednesday Across South Florida as Trend Continues Into Weekend

South Florida will see the same trend for the rest of the work week and into the weekend: warm temperatures and the chance of storms sticking around.

This subtle east breeze is once again bringing in a warm Wednesday morning with most locales reporting 80 degrees or warmer. This same breeze will be responsible for scattered showers and a storm from mid-morning through the early afternoon.

If there are any lingering storms later in the day it will be across the western suburbs. Highs will be warm once again with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Winds relax a touch this weekend and this will raise our rain chances. Not a washout, but certainly a little more activity.