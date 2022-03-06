first alert weather

Warm, Sunny Day to Round Out Weekend in South Florida

Today will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine and lower humidity than Saturday

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Today will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine, lower humidity than Saturday and a warm high of 83°.

It will still be windy with easterly gusts up to 25mph.

That means we continue with dangerous rip currents at the beach and boaters continue with Small Craft Advisory.

There is a 10% chance at a passing sprinkle today.

Monday’s rain chances will pop up to 20% but the real story this week is the warmest weather since Halloween along with much higher humidity.

Our next cold front arrives Saturday with showers and cooler, less humid air by Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Martin County 17 hours ago

Handyman Arrested After Body Found in Septic Tank in Jensen Beach

Broward 11 hours ago

Broward Students Win Robotics Competition, Move On To Nationals

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us