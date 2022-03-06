Warm, Sunny Day to Round Out Weekend in South Florida

Today will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine, lower humidity than Saturday and a warm high of 83°.

It will still be windy with easterly gusts up to 25mph.

That means we continue with dangerous rip currents at the beach and boaters continue with Small Craft Advisory.

There is a 10% chance at a passing sprinkle today.

Monday’s rain chances will pop up to 20% but the real story this week is the warmest weather since Halloween along with much higher humidity.

Our next cold front arrives Saturday with showers and cooler, less humid air by Sunday.

