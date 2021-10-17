South Florida

Warm, Sunny Morning Sunday as Cold Front Moves Through South Florida in Afternoon

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The season’s second cold front (and third burst of dry air) arrives this afternoon, setting us up for some beautiful weather to start the workweek.

Expect sunshine this morning followed by scattered storms and gusty northeast winds after 2 PM as the front pushes across the area.

It will be sticky with a high of 89° as the drier air won’t begin seeping in until this evening.

A Small Craft Advisory will kick in this afternoon and take us into Monday.

Monday is a transition day as the front ‘very’ slowly eases south. The drier air will be gradually moving in from north to south throughout the day with a strong northerly wind, leaving the Keys with a few showers but promising sunshine for everyone else.

The best day will be Tuesday with the front far enough south to knock out any rain chances and bring the lowest humidity. Even the Keys may feel a little taste of the drier air by Tuesday, but definitely not on Monday.

