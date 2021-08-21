South Florida

Warm, Sunny Saturday as Rain Chances Increase Slightly Through Weekend

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a long bout of rain in South Florida, Saturday will be the perfect day to head out to the beach.

We’re calling for a stunning, rain-free Saturday with a high of 91°.

Sunday will be the wetter half of the weekend with scattered storms in the morning that push west, leaving the beaches with sunshine and our inland areas down to the Keys with afternoon storms.

Hurricane Grace made landfall on the coast of Mexico as a Category 3 and will slide west, to the north of Mexico City this weekend. Although the storm will quickly die, it will remain and very powerful rain storm, then re-emerge in the Pacific and likely gain strength again.

Meanwhile, all eyes on Tropical Storm Henri which will make Sunday afternoon landfall on Long Island as a strong tropical storm or a borderline Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for both the north and south shores of Long Island and coastal Connecticut, where the center of the storm is likely.

At the very least, tropical storm conditions are expected anywhere from coastal New Jersey up through New England.

Storm Surge Warnings are also in effect from the center of the storm east to Cape Cod on the storm’s dirty side.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
