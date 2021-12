Our incredible stretch of weather continues today with bright sunshine, light winds, a warm high of 81° and humidity that is a little bit higher but still very comfortable.

No major changes are expected over the next few days other than humidity will slowly creep up between now and New Year’s, which looks to be unseasonably warm and a bit more sticky, but rain free and nice.

Our next cold front does not even approach South Florida until the beginning of 2022.