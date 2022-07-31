Warm, Sunny Sunday with Chance of Isolated Morning Showers

Quiet weather will continue to round out the month of July as ocean breezes send showers inland and to the west coast of Florida.

The elevated breeze will lead to a high risk for rip currents throughout the day.

Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s Sunday afternoon.

Overnight and into Monday morning, shower chances will increase before diminishing by the afternoon.

Highs, again, climb into the lower 90s with a sunny and dry afternoon.

The remainder of the week will feature an increasing chance for rain.

The tropics remain quiet with no development expected over the next several days.