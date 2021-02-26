Warm Temps, Breezy Conditions Greet South Florida for Friday

While South Florida will be saying goodbye to February after this weekend, the area will be saying hello to warmer temperatures and breezy conditions.

Friday's weather looks like it will behave, but it'll be on the warm side with morning temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s and afternoon numbers into the mid-80s.

Only an isolated shower at best is expected. A subtle beach breeze will kick in for the afternoon too.

Look for the warm and rain-free conditions to continue this weekend, but we will be adding more breeze to the forecast. Rip currents and higher seas could be an issue.

Expect more of the same as we head into next week with the winds dialing back a bit.