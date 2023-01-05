Warm Thursday Across South Florida Before Latest Front Brings Cooldown This Weekend

South Florida will be dealing with another day of warmer temperatures Thursday before the arrival of a front set to bring a drop in temps across the area.

We are once again tracking a warm afternoon across South Florida as highs Thursday are forecast to hit the mid-80s. There will be humidity too so the boat and beach are in play today.

Our next front rolls in later Thursday evening and I'm sure you'll appreciate the weather pushing in. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s Friday and into Saturday. Morning temperatures will dial back and may flirt with the 50s inland from the coast by Saturday morning.

Sunday looks pretty nice too with morning mid-60s followed by the low-80s by the afternoon. Rain chances and humidity stay low all weekend.