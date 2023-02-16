Warm Thursday Across South Florida Before Latest Front Brings Temperature Relief This Weekend

South Florida will continue to feel warmer than normal on Thursday, but some relief from the higher temps could be coming just in time for the weekend.

We are locked into this warm and breezy pattern with morning 70s turning into mid-80s by Thursday afternoon. The winds are keeping a high risk of rip currents up and down our Atlantic beaches and small craft should use caution out on the water.

We are looking for seas to occasionally hit six feet. Winds turn a little more southerly Friday and we will be firmly in the mid-80s with some extra humidity too! An isolated shower or two is possible.

A front pushes through late Friday into early Saturday and you'll notice a slight dip in temperatures and humidity. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s with high struggling to hit 80. We may see a shower or two on a northeast breeze. Look for a slightly warmer number Sunday with an isolated shower still in the cards.

We look warm and rain-free early next week.