Warm Thursday Across South Florida Before Weekend Rain Chances Increase

South Florida will be feeling quite warm Thursday, but the temperatures could be dropping slightly thanks to an increased chance of rain.

It's Groundhog Day as our morning 60s and 70s continue with upper 80s expected Thursday afternoon. Look for dry skies as our rain chances remain near zero.

Look for a little more breeze starting Friday and into the weekend. This will trim a couple degrees off of our highs and add about a 10 percent chance of rain.

We are looking great into Halloween with highs in the mid-80s with only a 10 percent chance of rain.