Warm Tuesday Across South Florida Ahead of Arrival From Next Front in Area

The calendar may say the middle of November, but it will feel like the summer with temperatures reaching near record numbers in the coming days before the arrival of our next front.

The weak front Tuesday has already lost its bite. We are looking at winds shifting to the southeast Tuesday and this could bring another round of record heat to South Florida. We are forecasting 87 degrees in Miami with the current record standing at 88.

We stay dialed into the mid to upper 80s again Wednesday.

Our next weak front, a little stronger than the first, pushes through Wednesday evening. Look for more in the way of 60s Thursday morning with highs in the low 80s. This pattern could continue into Friday as well.

The front may work back to the north and spread showers our way by the weekend. Winds may pick up as well. The models are struggling with the pattern this weekend, so please check back in.