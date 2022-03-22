Warm Tuesday Across South Florida Before Storm Chances Increase

South Florida will be quite warm for the rest of the work week, but you may need that umbrella thanks to increased rain chances in the coming days.

Another seasonable and breezy day with a low rain chance takes place Tuesday as highs will reach the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be easterly with gusts up to 25 mph.

A high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory are in effect into the afternoon. We warm up just slightly and add a few more clouds to the forecast for Wednesday before rounding out the work week with widely scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Both days, highs will reach the mid-80s before we cool back down to the low 80s and dry out just in time for the weekend.