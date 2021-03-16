first alert weather

Warm Tuesday in South Florida With Heat Sticking Around Through Work Week

A front will hit later in the day on Friday, possibly cranking out a few showers with highs still pushing the mid-80s

If you need a break from the recent warm temperatures in South Florida, it won't happen this work week with temps reaching near record levels.

Our breeze is picking up a little Tuesday and this will raise the rip current risk to moderate. Seas will run a touch higher as well but 2-3 foot seas are still manageable.

Highs will come in a little above average Tuesday as the numbers push into the low to mid-80s.

The breeze will stay with us for the rest of the week as numbers continue to rise. We will be well into the mid-80s Wednesday through the end of the week. Again, rain chances remain low.

The weekend forecast is still up in the air as some models are forecasting lingering clouds and showers. Highs will drift a little closer to 80 degrees. 

