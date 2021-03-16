Warm Tuesday in South Florida With Heat Sticking Around Through Work Week

If you need a break from the recent warm temperatures in South Florida, it won't happen this work week with temps reaching near record levels.

Our breeze is picking up a little Tuesday and this will raise the rip current risk to moderate. Seas will run a touch higher as well but 2-3 foot seas are still manageable.

Highs will come in a little above average Tuesday as the numbers push into the low to mid-80s.

The breeze will stay with us for the rest of the week as numbers continue to rise. We will be well into the mid-80s Wednesday through the end of the week. Again, rain chances remain low.

A front will hit later in the day on Friday, possibly cranking out a few showers with highs still pushing the mid-80s.

The weekend forecast is still up in the air as some models are forecasting lingering clouds and showers. Highs will drift a little closer to 80 degrees.