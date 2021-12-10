first alert weather

Warm Weather Into Weekend Across South Florida Before Rain Returns

Expect similar weather Saturday and Sunday followed by a weak cold front late Sunday and slightly cooler and less humid air next week

South Florida will be feeling the heat Friday and into the weekend before a return of the rain that could make things feel less and less like the holiday season.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday with fog in the morning followed by sunshine in the afternoon, high humidity, temps in the mid 80s with feels-like temps in the 90s.

There is a 10% chance at a few sprinkles.

Expect similar weather Saturday and Sunday followed by a weak cold front late Sunday and slightly cooler and less humid air next week.

