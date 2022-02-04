Warm Weather Sticks Around Friday, Into the Weekend Across South Florida

South Florida will begin to feel more like spring and summer than early February with temperatures rising in the area starting Friday.

We expect another warm and breezy day for your Friday with morning 70s and afternoon 80s. You may notice the humidity is a bit higher as well.

The only real downside to the day's weather will be boat and beach conditions. We are still looking at a high risk of rip currents with moderate chop on Biscayne Bay. A small craft advisory continues for the Keys.

A front will drift into the region and stall near us this weekend. Look for rain chances to be in the 20-30 percent range with similar morning 60s and highs near 80.

The front will finally drift south of us on Monday and bring a subtle temperature drop to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning numbers will return to the low to mid-60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

