Warm Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Cold Front's Arrival

We will see more and more 60s for morning temperatures Thursday and especially Friday with highs remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s

South Florida will deal with one more day of warm temperatures and muggy conditions before the arrival of the next cold front to move through the area.

We are looking at one last very warm day Wednesday as highs creep into the mid to upper 80s, close to record values once again. Changes are moving our way late Wednesday or early Thursday as a front moves in.

We will see more and more 60s for morning temperatures Thursday and especially Friday with highs remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s. You'll notice a pleasant beach breeze too. Rain chances remain pretty low through Saturday.

Another front moves our way Sunday into Monday and you'll see the rain chances move up considerably. It'll also reinforce another round afternoon temps staying put in the upper 70s to low 80s. 

