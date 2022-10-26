Warm Wednesday Across South Florida Before Rain Chances Slightly Increase

South Florida may feel more like summer than the fall season over the rest of the work week with an increase in temperatures.

High pressure will be directly over South Florida for your Wednesday and that means above average temperatures and absolutely no rain. After morning upper 60s and low 70s, look for highs to once again push into the upper 80s.

Average highs come in around 85 degrees. The record high in Miami Wednesday is 90 degrees.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A front will push across northern Florida but stall out over central parts of the state Thursday. This will keep our rain chances low with highs still slightly above average.

The front will break down Friday and allow a beach breeze to work back into the region into the weekend. Rain chances will come in around 10-20 percent. Halloween Monday will look about the same. This is good news for all the ghouls and goblins out there!