Warm Wednesday Across South Florida With No Rain Relief in Sight Throughout Workweek

South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday with the warm weather continuing for the rest of the workweek.

We are still smack dab in the middle of this warm stretch. The mornings have been decent and Wednesday will be more of the same. You'll notice widespread 60s to start the day, but those will be quickly replaced by mid-80s later in the day. It looks like we will be just shy of record heat.

The forecast remains quite similar right into the weekend with only subtle differences each day. For instance, we may bring the highs down by a degree or two Friday into Saturday as winds shift to the east and northeast.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Winds look to shift back to the south and even southwest this weekend and early next week. This will push the numbers higher and we may even see upper 80s early next week. We look bone dry all week and weekend long.